Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

After more than a year since his last appearance for Spain, Leeds United striker Rodrigo says he was surprised to receive another call-up by national head coach Luis Enrique.

"I know him really well," he told BBC Radio Leeds. "I've played for him many, many times. I think I'm in a good moment right now. I wasn't expecting the call, but I was ready for it."

Rodrigo, 30, has scored eight goals in 25 appearances for Spain, after making his debut seven years ago against Luxembourg.

"I'm very happy to be back again and see some old friends," he added. "He [Enrique] has not called me back just because of my two goals in the last two games. He's seen an improvement in my performance in the last two months."

The Brazil-born forward is expected to lead the line against Leicester City on Sunday at Elland Road in the continued absence of Patrick Bamford. And he says he feels no extra burden with the England international missing.

"It's not an extra weight. I think wearing a Leeds shirt is already a big responsibility. That's the only pressure we all have here."

