'Trippier deal might sway Digne'

Agreeing a fee for Kieran Trippier will attract other top players like Lucas Digne to Newcastle, according to the Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

The French defender is being linked with a move away from Everton, with Newcastle one of a number of potential options.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Jackson said: "It seems like they are going down the road of having defenders as their marquee signings.

"If they can get him in, suddenly they have got two players in early January and are starting to do what they are expected to do.

"It is tricky in January to get these players in as we know, but with the money they can offer and Trippier was a real moment because he is an England first-choice defender, played in the Euros final, the semi-finals of the World Cup and is a very good signing.

"This might sway Digne. That’s what it’s about, you get one player in that is top class and others say 'wait a minute this is a serious operation'. He may well not go there but the fact that these are the sort of names now that Newcastle are being associated with is exactly where they want to be and need to be."

