Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Brentford Community Stadium

Manchester United were leaning on a familiar pillar during a shocking first half when Brentford's pace, energy and direct running threatened on a regular basis.

David de Gea was the key figure as United creaked in a dismal first 45 minutes, lacking urgency, aggression and any shred of creativity.

A strong message from United boss Rangnick at the interval, though, and they responded with real vigour, the sight of Marcus Rashford finishing with such efficiency, and Bruno Fernandes back in his role of creator, will have lifted Rangnick as United kept on the heels of the top four.

Brentford will know they only have themselves to blame for a defeat that could have been a victory had they shown a cutting edge in the first half.

As they went in level at half-time, the big fear was that wastefulness would come back to haunt them and so it proved.

There was almost a sense of inevitability that United would punish them and once Anthony Elanga broke the deadlock, the hosts could not get back into the game.

Brentford, however, once again looked competitive and comfortable at this level. Their attitude and application could not be faulted. It was only the final product that was missing and they are still in a position in the Premier League they would have gladly settled for at the start of the season.