Smith on Krul, Watford & goalscorers
- Published
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich’s game with Watford on Friday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Norwich have goalkeeper issues as Tim Krul is out injured, with Smith unsure when he will return: “He will be a big loss, but when those big players come out of the team, then it is an opportunity for others.”
Kenny McLean is in line for a return, while Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are also fit, with Smith saying player availability gives them a lift: “I knew once we started getting players back, our fortunes would change.”
On the need to get a positive result against Watford: “We all know how important this game is against Watford. It can do a lot for the team that wins it. Our incentive is more to beat a team just above us – we know there is a small cluster fighting to get out of the relegation places.”
On easing the goalscoring burden on Teemu Pukki: “I said we had to share the goals with Teemu. Now, we’ve got the likes of Adam [Idah] stepping up.”