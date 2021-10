Louie Barry has signed a new contract at Aston Villa to keep him with the club until 2024.

The 18-year-old forward, who joined from Barcelona 18 months ago, scored on his senior debut against Liverpool in the FA Cup in January.

Brad Young, Hayden Lindley, Arjan Raikhy, Filip Marschall and Chisom Afoka have also signed their first professional deals with Villa, while Patrick Zito has agreed a short-term contract.