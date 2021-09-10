Bruce on injuries, Darlow & transfers

Striker Callum Wilson will miss the match against Manchester United - and will be unavailable for “at least another couple of weeks” - because of a thigh injury;

Miguel Almiron is available this weekend despite Paraguay appealing to Fifa after Newcastle prevented the midfielder from going away on international duty;

Bruce says winger Ryan Fraser, who sustained an ankle injury while away with Scotland, should be back in training next week;

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has been recovering from Covid-19, is now available for selection again;