Bruce on injuries, Darlow & transfers
Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle
Steve Bruce has been speaking to the media this morning.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle head coach:
Striker Callum Wilson will miss the match against Manchester United - and will be unavailable for “at least another couple of weeks” - because of a thigh injury;
Miguel Almiron is available this weekend despite Paraguay appealing to Fifa after Newcastle prevented the midfielder from going away on international duty;
Bruce says winger Ryan Fraser, who sustained an ankle injury while away with Scotland, should be back in training next week;
Goalkeeper Karl Darlow, who has been recovering from Covid-19, is now available for selection again;
Bruce wanted “another couple” of signings before the transfer window closed, but says he was always aware it was going to be difficult to strengthen the squad this summer because of the club’s transfer policy and financial situation.