'Leicester fell away in the end'

Twice throwing away two-goal leads against Liverpool in their Carabao Cup exit summed up Leicester's season so far, says former Premier League goalkeeper Rob Green.

"In the first half they looked so good, they looked so sharp for a team that hadn’t played for so long," Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"They looked so lively and created so many chances.

"But with this Leicester team and this Leicester season you just don’t know what you’re going to get from game to game and this was you don’t know what you’re getting from half to half.

"They just backed off and backed off and fell away in the end."

