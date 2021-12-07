Tuesday talking point: Maybe not the finished article so 'get right' performance needed

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Last weekend was a good weekend if you were a fan of the women's team, but less so for their male counterparts.

A fine performance at Wembley from Emma Hayes' team to beat Arsenal 3-0 won the Women's FA Cup and secured a 2021 domestic treble.

Meanwhile, at London Stadium, a Chelsea team missing N'Golo Kante put in an uneven performance to drop from top spot in the Premier League, despite twice taking the lead - the second goal an absolute beauty from Mason Mount, showing just why he was worthy of being voted the 19th best player in the world in the Ballon d'Or.

Unfortunately, some slack defending, an extremely rare error from Edouard Mendy and a freak winner from West Ham underscored that this team might not quite be the finished article.

Chelsea now head to St Petersburg for a game they have to win to ensure topping their Champions League group, which would arguably lead to a kinder draw (Bayern Munich, Ajax and Real Madrid also lead their groups, although PSG are ensured of finishing second in theirs). But more than that, the team needs a 'get right' performance.

The club has again been linked with the excellently named Hungarian centre-back Atilla Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce. Not only is Antonio Rudiger in the last year of his contract, but Andreas Christensen too. Talks with the Danish international and academy product are believed to have become a little acrimonious and with neither he nor Germany international Rudiger commanding a fee, wage demands are high.