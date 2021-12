Chelsea are open to selling Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 28, and Germany forward Timo Werner, 25, to Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Barcelona are also interested in Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer. The Spaniard is out of contract in the summer. (Marca), external

New Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also keen on making a summer move for Chelsea's Werner. (Bild, via 90min), external

Meanwhile, Jorginho's agent says the Italy midfielder has not held negotiations with Chelsea over a contract extension. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Get more transfer news in Thursday's gossip column