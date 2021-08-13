Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Burnley's lack of activity in the transfer market is starting to worry me. Again, they have not done very much this simmer and only spent money on getting Nathan Collins from Stoke.

I don't know what is happening behind the scenes but Clarets boss Sean Dyche can't keep pulling rabbits out of hats to keep them up.

I am going with Brighton to win this. They don't really need to replace Ben White at the back but I think they will bring in a striker before the end of the window.

Louisa's prediction: This won't be too exciting, sorry. 0-0

