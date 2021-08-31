Burnley's summer ins and outs

Happy with Burnley's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Clarets' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Nathan Collins (Stoke), Mark Helm (Man Utd), Jacob Bedeau (Scunthorpe), Harry Williams (Free), Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Ethen Vaughan, Joe Westley (Fulham), Aaron Lennon (Free), Maxwel Cornet (Lyon)

Outs: Robbie Brady (released), Connor Barrett (released), Jordan Cropper (released), Ismail Diallo (released), Marcel Elva-Fountaine (released), Arman Taranis (released), Matty Rain (released), Mace Goodridge (released), Ryan Cooney (Morecambe), Joel Mumbongo (Accrington, loan), Ben Gibson (Norwich), Jimmy Dunne (QPR), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Sheff Wed, loan), Adam Phillips (Morecambe, loan), Josh Benson (Barnsley)

