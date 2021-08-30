Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Manchester United fans let out a huge cheer when Cristiano Ronaldo appeared at Wolves.

Except this was a lifesize cardboard cut-out of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner which was hoisted into the air in the away section countless times during United's scrappy 1-0 win at Molineux.

Imagine the noise when the real Ronaldo steps back out at Old Trafford next month after agreeing to return to the club he left 12 years ago.

It was a far from convincing performance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side against Wolves but they got the job done.

Ronaldo is joining a team that knows how to dig out three points as well as turn on the style - like they did on the opening weekend of the season when they put five past Leeds United.

As for Wolves, the table doesn't look good in these early weeks of the season.

Played three, lost three.

But there were positives for Bruno Lage to cling to as they had United on the ropes before Mason Greenwood's winner.

Wolves paraded new signing Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig before kick-off.

Having seen his side fail to hit the net in his first three league games in charge, Lage will hope the South Korea forward can solve Wolves' scoring problems after the international break.