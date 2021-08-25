West Ham are planning a bid for Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde, 27, but the Ligue 1 side may demand at least £12.5m for the Frenchman. (Le 10 Sport - in French)

The Hammers are more hopeful of signing France centre-back Kurt Zouma from Chelsea after making progress in their attempts to bring in the 26-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required)

West Ham are also weighing up a move for CSKA Moscow and Croatia winger Nikola Vlasic, 23, as an alternative to Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, with the England attacker likely to stay at Old Trafford. (Telegraph - subscription required)

