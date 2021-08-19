Transfer news: Reds 'frontrunners' to sign Haaland
Liverpool are "frontrunners" in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21. (Sport1 via Sport1 via Mirror)
But the Reds have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Lille's Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, with the 24-year-old set to miss six weeks with injury. (Mirror)
Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah, 29, could be set for a drawn-out contract saga with Liverpool. (Times)
And Juventus have beaten Liverpool and Tottenham to the signing of Brazilian Kaio Jorge, 19, from Santos. (Goal)