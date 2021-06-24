Mason Mount has the "intelligence and energy" to play in any of the midfield positions for England, says Frank Lampard.

There has been debate surrounding the Three Lions' midfield and forward line and the options available to boss Gareth Southgate.

Mount started England's opening two games of Euro 2020 as the most attacking player in a midfield three, and his period of self-isolation ends the night before the last-16 match against Germany.

Lampard, who managed Mount at Chelsea and Derby, told the Daily Euros podcast: "Mason can definitely play deeper. He can pretty much do any role you want in those midfield areas.

"We've seen the reliance Gareth has on Mason. I understand it because I had the same.

"These games can be won or lost in the midfield."

