Rice has everything - Carney

It was the performance of West Ham matchwinner Michail Antonio which drew the most plaudits after Sunday's win over Tottenham.

However, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, former England international Karen Carney reserved special praise for Hammers midfielder Declan Rice.

"He gets the ball and absolutely rifles a pass in - when someone drills a pass into you it sets a tone and straight away you're like 'right, this is a change in tempo'. It's like a cue," she said.

"He's got everything. He senses danger and I think his ability now to dribble with the ball at pace has gone up to another level.

"He's just got this presence - I think if you take him out they [West Ham] would capitulate, I really do."