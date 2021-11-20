Leicester 0-3 Chelsea: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel praised his Blues side for adapting to the demands of an early kick-off following the international break as they outclassed Leicester 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic were all on target in a dominant display from the Premier League leaders, who also had three goals ruled out for offside and hit the woodwork through Ben Chilwell.

“It was a 12.30 game after an international break, an away game, not too easy – but we did very well," Tuchel told BBC Match of the Day.

"It’s never easy after an international break so full credit to the players. It was a good performance and excellent result. We started very strongly and the first half was a very strong performance.

“We could have been more clinical, more precise, a bit less hectic in the last third, to create even more chances or to convert the chances better and score the third goal a bit earlier.

“But we were very focused, we defended very well and with the overall performance and attitude, I’m very happy."