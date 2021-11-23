Liverpool v Porto: The key stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their nine meetings with Porto in European competition (won six, drawn three), with five of those games coming during Jurgen Klopp’s reign (won four, drawn one).

This will be the fifth time that Porto have travelled to face the Reds at Anfield in European competition, while they’ve lost three of their previous four (drawn one) and only scored one goal. That lone strike came in a 4-1 defeat in November 2007 under Jesualdo Ferreira.

Should Liverpool avoid defeat in this game, Porto will be the first side they’ve faced on 10 occasions in European competition without suffering a single loss (currently won six, drawn three in nine meetings).