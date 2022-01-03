Liverpool draw 'big for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel'

Coming back from 2-0 down against Liverpool showed Chelsea are still fighting for their manager, according to former Celtic and Wigan defender Gary Caldwell.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily, Caldwell said: "It was big for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel after the decisions he made in the team selection.

"It shows they are still fighting and they are still believing in what they’re doing.

"They have been on a really difficult run at home and although they didn’t win the game, to come back from 2-0 down showed a lot of character.

"The first goal was incredible. The coordination and the balance and quality of the strike was world class and it was enough to inspire them and to give them the momentum to get back into the game in a game where Liverpool would be thinking they could see it out at 2-0 up."

