Port Vale v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl makes his debut for Premier League side Brentford against Port Vale. Kris Ajer also returns for the visitors.

James Wilson and David Amoo start for Port Vale, who name three academy players on the bench.

Striker Kian Harratt, signed on loan from Huddersfield yesterday, is in the squad.

