Port Vale v Brentford: Confirmed team news
- Published
Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl makes his debut for Premier League side Brentford against Port Vale. Kris Ajer also returns for the visitors.
James Wilson and David Amoo start for Port Vale, who name three academy players on the bench.
Striker Kian Harratt, signed on loan from Huddersfield yesterday, is in the squad.
📰 | Team News— Port Vale FC (@OfficialPVFC) January 8, 2022
Here's how the Valiants line up to take on @BrentfordFC in the @EmiratesFACup
⚫️ James Wilson and David Amoo both START
⚪️ Kian Harratt is in the match day squad
⚫️ Three Academy players are named on the bench #PVFC pic.twitter.com/jb5IUuR04H
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 8, 2022
🆕 @JonasLoessl makes his debut
🔚 Kris Ajer returns#BrentfordFC #PVLBRE pic.twitter.com/UG4U6y94W3
