Confirmed team news - Man City v Brentford
Manchester City make five changes to the side that beat Fulham in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling replace Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish.
City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.
The big news for Brentford is that striker Ivan Toney misses out with a calf injury in one of three changes to the side that were beaten by Everton on Saturday.
Ethan Pinnock, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos come in for Mads Bech Sorensen, Vitaly Janelt and Toney.
Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslav, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Ghoddos, Canos.