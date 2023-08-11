Josh Sexton, The Anfield Wrap, external

Where will you finish? I could really stick my neck on the line here, but I’ll play it relatively safe and say top three.

Young talent to break through: Ben Doak could be in for a huge season if he gets the right amount of game time, and hopefully the Europa League campaign will aid that.

Who needs to move on? It is a tough one because I love them all, but Joel Matip would be one that I do not want to see Liverpool relying on too much this season with their new system.

Happy with your manager? Absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt.

Who will be your best signing? Alexis Mac Allister is going to be really crucial to any success we see this season, because of the consistency he will bring to midfield.

What are you most looking forward to? The first home game at a renovated Anfield will be good fun. It is just a shame we have to wait a little longer.

Any other business? Reds, let’s not get too bogged down in division and off-pitch concerns this season and try to enjoy what is in front of us on the pitch.

