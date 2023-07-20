We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Dan: Michael Brown had just come off the back of his best season, scoring 20+ goals. Would add significant steel and presence to midfield.

David: 2003-04 wasn't exactly a vintage year for United, but looking at that squad there are a number of players who gave us a lot of good memories. I think Michael Tonge could really flourish in the style that we play now, but first pick has to be a 20-year-old Phil Jagielka, bombing forward from a central defensive position.

Charlie: Has to be Phil Jagielka. How much would a 20-year-old Jags be worth in today's market?

Mark: Stuart McCall would add that steel in midfield and would get on great with Heckie as he already works with him!

Tom: Chris Morgan or Michael Brown. Yorkshire steel and pure class.