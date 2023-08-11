We asked you where Chelsea will finish in the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Here are some of your answers:

Steve: It's precisely because Chelsea are an unknown that they will finish in the top four. They have a lightning-fast attack that has already started working during pre-season matches. When Nkunku returns is when we'll see another dimension.

Gary: If we finish in the top 10, we will have had a great season. I just don't know where the goals are going to come from with one fit striker.

Keith: Fresh start with a new manager and several new players. Big improvement on last season required, I think fifth or sixth, which will do fine. Only Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United are better positioned than us.

Jay: I reckon they'll finish around eighth with such an imbalanced team full of mercenaries. Pochettino won't last the season.

Coyle: Winning the title. No Europe to contend with. It's ours.