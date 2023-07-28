Killie's League Cup permutations

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

Group F

Dunfermline, as group leaders on eight points but with all four games already played can still go through.

For that to happen they need Kilmarnock to do no better than a 1-1 draw away to Albion Rovers (that result would keep them below the Pars on away goals scored) AND for their Fife rivals Raith Rovers not to win against pointless Annan.

For Kilmarnock, they know a win puts them first.

A bonus point win should also be enough UNLESS Raith win by three and Killie don’t score more than one.

If Raith were to overtake them on either goal difference or goals scored, a bonus point win could still take Derek McInnes’s side through in second, with a decent goal difference of five.

Raith will win the group by beating Annan if Killie lose, lose on penalties or even win on penalties if Ian Murray’s men can overhaul the goal difference (which currently stands at plus two).

If Killie do win, a big Raith win would also have them vying for a best-placed runner-up spot.