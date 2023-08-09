Burnley have completed the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals in 109 appearances in South Yorkshire and has penned a four-year deal at Turf Moor.

“I have heard a lot of good things about the club and seeing the success from outside last season, there’s a great project building here," he said.

“It’s a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it’s the perfect fit for me.

“The club has high ambitions, making several signings and it all just fits into what I’m looking for.”