Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Darwin Nunez's first season at Liverpool saw him characterised as an agent of chaos every moment he was on the pitch, a wildcard who was the ace one minute and joker the next.

Here, in the chaotic environment of Liverpool's meeting with Newcastle United at St James' Park, it was all hits and no misses as the 24-year-old was the architect of a truly remarkable turnaround with two late goals in a smash-and-grab 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool were a goal down when Nunez entered the fray with 13 minutes of normal time remaining, outplayed for long periods and outnumbered for more than an hour following captain Virgil van Dijk's red card for bringing down Alexander Isak three minutes after Anthony Gordon capitalised on Trent Alexander-Arnold's mistake to put Newcastle ahead.

It was strike one for Nunez four minutes after his introduction, taking Diogo Jota's pass in his stride to send a low, unerring finish past Newcastle keeper Nick Pope into the far corner.

Newcastle and St James' Park were collectively stunned as a victory that seemed theirs for the taking was in danger of being snatched away after their domination of a Liverpool side at a numerical disadvantage saw Miguel Almiron denied by keeper Alisson's miraculous first-half save, turning his powerful drive on to the woodwork with the score 1-0, the same player striking the post after break.

