Aberdeen chasing 'one or two more' new signings

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has told the club's fans they are is still hoping for one or two more additions before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Friday. (Press & Journal)

Hacken winger Ibrahim Sadiq will face Aberdeen on Thursday despite a potential transfer from the Swedish club. (Press & Journal)

Midfielder Jamie McGrath says he turned down offers from the United States and India to join Aberdeen after his release by Wigan Athletic. (Press & Journal)

BBC Sport

