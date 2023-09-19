Man City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade: Key stats

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 27 home games in the Champions League (W25 D2) since a 1-2 defeat to Lyon in September 2018.

  • City had 37 shots in this match – the most by a team in a Champions League game since Real Madrid v Roma in March 2016 (also 37).

  • Rodri has scored in his last two appearances in the Champions League, after netting just one goal across his first 47 games in the competition.

  • Julian Alvarez has scored three goals in his last two Champions League appearances for Man City - more than in his first nine games in the competition (two goals).

