West Ham United forward Michail Antonio was delighted to see Richarlison made a match-winning impact from the bench in Tottenham's victory over Sheffield United on Saturday.

While on international duty with Brazil, Richarlison said he was seeking psychological help to regain his best form and on last week's episode of The Footballer's Football Podcast, Antonio praised his honesty.

A week on, and following Richarlison's goal and assist during additional time against the Blades, the Hammers man was thrilled to see him flourish.

"I'm so happy for him," he said. "He has come off the bench, got a goal, got an assist and that will do wonders for him.

"He said he was going to go and get therapy and that could even have been his therapy on the pitch."

Back in May, Antonio did jibe at Richarlison for taking his shirt off to celebrate a goal at Anfield, and the Hammers forward dealt with that too.

"Everyone is still talking about that," he said. "It was a joke. I said at the time he was a quality player and he really is. He just maybe shouldn't take his top off!"

