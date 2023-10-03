Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal have conceded six goals in their four home Premier League games this season but zero in their three away matches.

Carelessness in defence at home is a pattern that has continued on from last season, and is something Mikel Arteta needs to address if this team are going to continue on an upwards trajectory.

The disparity in home and away performance suggests the issue centres more around mentality than ability.

Arsenal have transformed their away form in the past two years and now look very solid and professional in their work.

At home, there is perhaps a bit more expectation - but also mental relaxation in spells. The Gunners often switch off and have surrendered leads against Fulham and Tottenham this season, the only games they have dropped points in so far.

That is perhaps why, given the fact Arsenal are still unbeaten, there is a sense of what could have been from fans, had they held those leads.

The next home game falls against Manchester City and in Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland at the moment, Arsenal’s defence will not have much stiffer tests.