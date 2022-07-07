We asked Chelsea supporters for their thoughts on the impending arrival of Raheem Sterling - and it's fair to say the reaction was somewhat mixed.

Here are some of the more positive responses:

Frederick: Raheem is a great player with much experience in the Premier League and will become a great addition to the current Chelsea squad. We are waiting for the great news about Raheem and the other top-class players to follow suit in Raheem’s direction.

Matt: Best bit of news for a long time, excited to see him fit into the team, a proven goalscorer who is English and established Premier League player - a great signing.

Sean: Personally delighted with the acquisition of Sterling. With his pace and dribbling ability (some would say Hazard-esque), his improved goal tally and defensive work since Pep Guardiola's coaching, plus his Premier League experience, he should be a perfect fit for Tuchel’s system and good replacement for Lukaku. And hopefully that rules out Ronaldo joining us!

Cemil: 100% great signing. Fits the Chelsea system perfectly and could even rotate with Havertz as a false nine when needed. £45 million is a steal as well.

Pierre: Raheem will add quality, dimension and speed. He is a completely different front man to Lukaku. He makes runs and is sharper and plays from deep more often than not, blending into the Tuchel style.

James: Unbelievable signing, showed his potential at Liverpool, lived up to it at Manchester City and was a defining factor in Pep's City vision. What a signing for Chelsea and England, surely a positive for Gareth!