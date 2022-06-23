Demarai Gray wants to be "the player who makes the difference" for Everton after a lively start to his career at Goodison Park.

The 25-year-old scored six times in his first season with Everton, with a further five assists, but wants to step up his performances next season.

"As a winger, you are viewed as a player who can win games every week," he told the club's official website, external.

"It is a position with a lot of responsibility, and I put that pressure on myself. I enjoy it and go out there thinking I am the player who will make the difference.

"When it is a difficult moment for the team, I view myself as someone who can change the situation and give the team confidence.

"I want to be that player making the difference."

After winning the title with Leicester City in 2015-16, Gray's career stalled and last season's 28 starts was a career-high.

"I have to perform consistently for Everton and understand I play in the area of the pitch where it is probably hardest to earn a place," he said.

"I fully believe I can compete with the players here, but talk is cheap, I have to show it every week, whether that is with goals or assists or helping the team any other way ."