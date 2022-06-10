Transfer news: Everton keen on Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko is open to leaving Manchester City this summer but any interested clubs, which include Everton, Arsenal, Wolves, Leicester and West Ham, would have to guarantee the 25-year-old playing time in midfield, where the left-sided player plays for Ukraine. (90min), external

Meanwhile, West Ham have registered their interest in signing Everton's Michael Keane as the Toffees are set to beat the Hammers to the signing of fellow 29-year-old England centre-back James Tarkowski from Burnley. (Football Insider), external

