Southampton have finalised their coaching line-up for the 2022-23 season.

Saints under-18s coach Carl Martin has stepped up to support the senior side with a specific remit on possession.

Martin led the under-18s to the Premier League South title last year after shadowing Ralph Hasenhuttl and his staff during the 2020-21 campaign.

He is joined in the backroom staff by Alex Clapham, who moves from Notts County after previously coaching in Spain and Sweden, as well as with Sheffield United and Manchester City.

He will be tasked with leading on set-pieces.

Earlier in June, Ruben Selles was appointed as Hasenhuttl's new first-team coach.