Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Old Trafford club he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The 37-year-old is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at United. (Independent), external

Meanwhile, United officials met Ajax counterparts at the weekend to discuss a deal for defender Lisandro Martinez, with the Red Devils offering £39.6m for the 24-year-old Argentina international. (Mirror), external

Tottenham's Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn, 24, has turned down offers from United and Everton in favour of a move to Ajax. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch), external

