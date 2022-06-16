Picking out Bournemouth's key dates

After hosting Aston Villa in their opening game of the season, Bournemouth face champions Manchester City in their first away game.

The Cherries then face Arsenal (home) and Liverpool (away) in back-to-back games.

The first south coast derby of the season against Southampton is at Vitality Stadium on 18 October, with the reverse fixture on 26 April.

Scott Parker's side face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day and see out the season with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on the final day.