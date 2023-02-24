He said it's been a hectic week with only two or three hours of sleep a night, adding: "We've been keeping an eye on the team [and] preparing things. We're prepared. The players know what we will do tomorrow. Full of energy, full of commitment - because it's a crucial game."

Asked what the most important thing the team needs is, Gracia said: "In this moment, they need one result to change the dynamic because the rest of the things they are doing really well."

His backroom staff are assistants Zigor Aranalde and Mikel Antia, and conditioning coach Juan Sollas. He added that he needs good people around him. Michael Skubala, who has been co-caretaker, will remain with the first team and Paco Gallardo will take charge of the under-21s. However, there was no news about Chris Armas, who came in as assistant to Jesse Marsch just before his sacking.

On his flexible contract, Gracia said: "I don't want to be here because I have a contract, or the club to have a difficult situation where they have a coach they don't want in the club. It's better to be focused on the next game and that's my objective as well. I'm not worried about my future."