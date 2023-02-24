'The solution is you have to win football matches'

Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Manager Graham Potter says he can understand the frustrations of some Chelsea supporters as they continue to struggle for form and results.

Their most recent Premier League outing was a 1-0 home defeat by bottom club Southampton, leaving the Blues without a win in four league games.

"Supporters care, so when they're upset they make their feelings known and we expect that. It would be naïve of myself to think that's not a fair response," said Potter, whose side are 10th going into Sunday's match at Tottenham.

"I've had a lot of support from the supporters as well. While everyone would agree that we're not happy with the current situation and position, there's a lot of people that also recognise where we're at and what the challenges have been for us.

"In the meantime, I know there's nothing I can say to make the supporters, if they are against us, with us. The solution is you have to win football matches.

"If you're Chelsea and you lose 1-0 at home to Southampton who are bottom of the league, you expect fans to voice their criticism and that's fair, that's completely OK. You've got to hold both positions; results haven't been good enough, 1-0 at home to Southampton isn't good enough and you're entitled to be angry, but my response is I think there are also things that are a contributing factor to that result as well."

Asked if there is anything he would say to fans and if he would urge them to be patient, Potter said: "My actions have got to convince them, the team has got to convince them and we've got to win football matches because there's nothing I can say."