Analysis: Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool

Tom Rostance, BBC Sport

No win in 2023, just five goals in nine games in all competitions and a six-point cushion to the relegation zone. How will the numbers stack up for Palace going into a tough-looking March?

Patrick Vieira said after the game that Wilfried Zaha could be back for next weekend's trip to Villa Park, and with Manchester City, rivals Brighton and then Arsenal to come they may well need their talisman.

Jean-Philippe Mateta looked every inch a man who has now failed to score with his last 21 attempts in the Premier League when he hit the crossbar with the Eagles' best chance and for all their energetic build-up play they are crying out for a focal point.

Five draws in six Premier League games have extended their winless run but Vieira will remain confident his side have enough to stay clear of trouble.