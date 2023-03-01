'Why the next four weeks could define Hearts' season'

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

March can so often be crucial to a team's aspirations. And for Hearts the next four matches during those next four weeks could well be season defining.

First up are St Johnstone at Tynecastle on Saturday, a fixture where the home fans will be expecting nothing less than three points.

Hearts supporters have been left scratching their heads, asking themselves 'What went wrong?', after what was probably the poorest performance of the season at Motherwell.

A vast improvement in attitude and application will be the minimum requirement.

Next up come back-to-back matches against champions Celtic. A trip to Glasgow next Wednesday on league business is quickly followed by a Scottish Cup quarter-final at home four days later.

Of course Hearts want to win both but would the fans sacrifice three points in Glasgow for cup progress?

And finally in March a trip north to take on an Aberdeen side who remain managerless but have settled somewhat after a turbulent few weeks that included the humiliating cup loss to Darvel.

Hearts currently hold a five-point gap over city rivals Hibs in the race to finish third and secure an increasingly valuable European berth.

By the end of March we will have a clearer idea if the club are to achieve their key targets.