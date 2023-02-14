Chris Sutton says while Nathan Jones must take a huge chunk of responsibility, Southampton's demise this season cannot solely be blamed on him.

Jones' sacking after three months means his spell with Saints was the sixth-shortest among permanent managers in Premier League history.

Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "What I would say on Southampton’s season, this isn’t all on Nathan Jones.

"There has been a bigger picture at the start of the season, their recruitment they went very young. Joe Shields came in from Manchester City, they signed a lot of Manchester City youngsters, talented youngsters that maybe aren’t quite ready for the Premier League, but then Joe Shields has gone off to Chelsea.

"He left, things didn’t work out for Ralph [Hasenhuttl] and I think there are errors strewn across the whole season. This isn’t all on Nathan Jones, but he has to take a large part of the responsibility.

"It is no surprise to see the guy end up losing his job on the basis of results. More importantly, how could you trust the guy to keep you in the Premier League?"

