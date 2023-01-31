Spurs' problem position nothing new

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

It's nearly four years since Kieran Trippier left Tottenham and how enviously Spurs fans must be watching their former hero tear it up for high-flying Newcastle.

The England right-back has been the catalyst for Newcastle's outstanding form this season while, since his 2019 departure, full-back has been a selection headache for successive managers Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Serge Aurier was tried first, but the Ivory Coast full-back's ill discipline, casual mistakes and unpredictable end product meant his contract was ultimately terminated a year early by mutual consent.

A move was made for Wolves' goalscoring right-back Matt Doherty in the summer of 2020 with the hope he would provide the dual bonus of defensive solidity and a threat at the other end.

Only it hasn't worked out like that.

His first season was punctuated with spells in and out of the side and he has never been able to establish himself as first choice.

Doherty's inconsistency led to a move for Barcelona's Emerson Royal on deadline day last season and he has played well at times, but a combination of youth and rawness has not sated Antonio Conte.

Finally, Djed Spence arrived last summer after an outstanding season in the Championship with Nottingham Forest. His days have been numbered since Conte dismissed him as "a club signing" shortly after he completed his move.

After a tumultuous day at Hotspur Way, Spence and Doherty have headed out on loan and Sporting's Pedro Porro has been lined up as the latest heir apparent to Trippier.

The ex-Manchester City academy graduate may prove to be a £40m solution... but Spurs fans perhaps would still prefer to wind back the clock.