I was in the wrong, I let everyone down - Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale has said he takes "full responsibility" for his actions in his side's recent match with Hibernian.

The Lions boss was caught making an inappropriate gesture to Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall when he asked how long was left of the game.

"It was a wee bit immature from me," Martindale said ahead of his side's clash with Dundee United on Wednesday. "I was having a wee bit of banter with David Marshall but I need to recognise at times that people are looking at me as a leader.

“I probably, no not probably, I shouldn’t have done it. David shouted over to me and I’m standing with the fourth official, ‘how long is left?’ You seen the gesture. I shouted over one minute. So we were both having a wee bit of a laugh about it as it came just after Hibs' fourth goal.

“It was wrong, it was irresponsible and I understand that. I let myself down and I let my players and the club down.

“The terms I was using it was in a joking manner. He [Marshall] was laughing, I was laughing and David grabbed me after the game and said if you need me to say anything I can help. I wasn’t doing it offensively to him and it wasn’t taken offensively.

“It wasn’t until a wee bit later I was sitting in the house and went you know what I actually take it from his point of view and I was in the wrong. Plain and simply I was in the wrong and I shouldn’t have done it, jokingly or not."