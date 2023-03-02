Gracia was tight-lipped over injuries. He says Max Wober, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk - who all missed the trip to Fulham - are "in good hands" with the medical staff but he does not wish to discuss injuries as it provides information for opponents.

Sam Greenwood is available after being suspended for the FA Cup defeat at Fulham.

Gracia is considering going with two up front by giving Georginio Rutter his first Premier League start alongside Patrick Bamford, stating: "It's an option, a real option".

The Spaniard believes finishing is something he can coach the players to do better with support and by instilling confidence in a squad who he describes as "good students" as they are quick to learn.

In explaining how he coaches players, he said: "All the exercises are prepared with one objective -to try and feel in the next game what they are going to live. To try and anticipate."

Gracia stressed Leeds' players know "the importance" of points given their league position.

He has fond memories of his first Premier League win over Chelsea with Watford in 2018: "I remember perfectly. It was my second Premier League game. We won and I hope this game will be the same. It was a very tough game."

Gracia said there is no use worrying about a points tally needed for survival because "that doesn't help us do our work better".