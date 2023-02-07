Numbers paint bleak picture for Steelmen

Motherwell's current points tally of 20 is their lowest at this stage of a season since 2014-15, writes BBC Scotland's Nick McPheat.

The Steelmen's decline is no flash in the pan either - they had the lowest points haul of any Premiership club in 2022 and are currently on a run of just one league win in 15 games.

Their XG stats at least offer a crumb of hope, with Motherwell sitting mid-table for goals for and against.

Still, with only goal difference keeping them off the bottom of the Premiership, Hammell's side are in a dogfight to preserve the club's 38-year top-flight stay.

Can Hammell keep them afloat? Take a deep dive into Motherwell's predicament by reading the full piece here.