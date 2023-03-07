'I am really confident I can get back scoring' - Colak

Rangers striker Antonio Colak believes hard work will see his early season goal-scoring form return.

The Croatian international started the league campaign with 11 goals in his first 13 games, but has not scored since October in the league.

“When you are injured it is difficult to get back in the team", he said. "The boys have had a good run and played really well, I was working with the coaches and for myself to get back into the team because you have to deserve the shirt to be on the pitch.

“Every minute you get whether it is 10 or 90 minutes, I always want to start the game and be the main man up front, it was very important for me to be back but I know how hard it is to get back on the pitch in the first eleven.”

“I want to be the best version of myself on the pitch, I want to perform on the best level that I can, this means what I do outside of scoring with assisting, running wise, and tactically to make it easier for everyone on the pitch.

“I am really confident I can get back scoring, there was a period where I was out and you have to fight back, I think through this you learn a lot of things for yourself and also working wise.

“Now with the new staff and the team and how we want to play, how things are getting better, with my quality that I bring individually I can go back on this scoring run and score a lot of goals.”