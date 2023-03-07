Cup win could be Killie's catalyst

Sandy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Killie's away record in the leagues continues to plunge new depths and there is a worrying trend to our games on the road.

We play for 45 minutes rather than 90 and that simply isn't good enough in the top league. The regular changes in formation and personnel, often at half time, indicate the manager is getting it wrong from the outset and that is something that needs to change very quickly.

Once again other results were kind to us and it now looks like a three horse race for the relegation and play-off places - the post-split fixtures will be fun!

In the cup competitions our away record is exemplary and we head up the A9 on Friday night for a difficult quarter-final at Inverness.

It has not been a happy hunting ground over the years but this is a great chance to reach another semi-final. Fingers crossed for a wee win that could just be the catalyst for a positive end to the season.