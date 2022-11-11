Sutton's prediction: 1-2

No-one wants to be bottom of the table going into the World Cup, so this is a massive game for Nottingham Forest, especially as they are at home.

Forest were good in the first half against Brentford last week, but fell away after the break so it is going to be a nervy City Ground crowd this time.

Still, they will probably take heart from seeing Forest get a last-minute equaliser against the Bees, and then beating Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Having said all that, Crystal Palace are playing really well right now and are so dangerous in attack. They have got a lot of match-winners in their side, while I am not sure Forest create enough.

Jessica's prediction: 0-2

Olivia's prediction: 1-1

Forest are very up and down this season.

