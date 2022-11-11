Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Leicester are really on the up, and are definitely one of the teams who don't want this season to stop.

The Foxes just look a lot more certain at the back and Harvey Barnes is playing well, along with James Maddison of course.

This should be a close game - West Ham still haven't quite clicked, but they remain a very well organised team and I'd be surprised if they lost at home again after their defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Jessica's prediction: 1-1

Olivia's prediction: 1-0

