Sutton's predictions: West Ham v Leicester
- Published
This week Chris Sutton takes on Jessica McHale and Olivia Chomczuk, stars of football drama Jamie Johnson, in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Sutton's prediction: 1-1
Leicester are really on the up, and are definitely one of the teams who don't want this season to stop.
The Foxes just look a lot more certain at the back and Harvey Barnes is playing well, along with James Maddison of course.
This should be a close game - West Ham still haven't quite clicked, but they remain a very well organised team and I'd be surprised if they lost at home again after their defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.
Jessica's prediction: 1-1
Olivia's prediction: 1-0
